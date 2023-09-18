Ukraine will sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over the grain embargo

Ukraine will submit Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration over the grain embargo.

Politico writes about it.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka believes that "it is important to prove that these actions are legally wrong", so Kyiv will start legal proceedings.

"In our eyes, these measures of Hungary and Poland are a statement of complete distrust of the European Commission," Kachka noted.

He also added that Ukraine is preparing to respond to the export of Polish vegetables and fruits.