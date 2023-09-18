Ukraine will sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over the grain embargo

Ukraine will submit Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration over the grain embargo.
Politico writes about it.
Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka believes that "it is important to prove that these actions are legally wrong", so Kyiv will start legal proceedings.
"In our eyes, these measures of Hungary and Poland are a statement of complete distrust of the European Commission," Kachka noted.
He also added that Ukraine is preparing to respond to the export of Polish vegetables and fruits.
- On April 28, 2023, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia regarding the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. From May 2 to June 5, there was a ban on the free circulation of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in these five countries. Then the agreement was extended until September 15. The embargo was introduced due to the fact that farmers from Poland and other countries went to protest actions. Agrarians complained that Ukrainian grain settles in countries, it is not exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.
- Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia advocate banning the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. Bulgaria canceled the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.
- On September 15, the European Commission did not extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Poland has declared that it will extend it unilaterally. Subsequently, Hungary and Slovakia announced the same steps.
- The European Commission reacted to the unilateral bans on the import of Ukrainian grain from three countries and called on them to be constructive.