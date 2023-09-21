Slovakia agreed with Ukraine on the grain trade system

The Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine, Mykola Solskyi, promised to stop the lawsuit against Slovakia in the World Trade Organization in exchange for the creation of a grain trade system between the countries. It will act on the basis of licensing and control.

The Slovak publication TASR writes about this with reference to the words of Kristina Yurichkova from the communication department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Slovak Minister Jozef Bires held an online meeting with Mykola Solsky, during which the officials agreed on a new trade system.

The ban on the import of Ukrainian grain in Slovakia will remain in effect until the system is up and running. It will also contribute to the fact that Kyiv will not prohibit the sale of Slovak agricultural products to Ukraine.