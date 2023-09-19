Prime Minister Shmyhal offered Poland, Hungary and Slovakia a compromise regarding the export of grain

Ukraine will appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia due to the unilateral embargo on the import of Ukrainian grain. At the same time, the Ukrainian government offers the EU and neighboring countries a compromise.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, Ukraine has already submitted an action plan to the European Commission regarding control over the export of four groups of agricultural products. The government also plans to adopt a resolution that provides that goods that are exported to five neighboring countries will receive verification and approval from the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy.

At the same time, Ukraine has already submitted a formal request to Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia for violation of the norms of the World Trade Organization. An anti-discrimination investigation will also be launched against the unfriendly actions of these countries in the trade sphere based on this yearʼs statistics.

"If Poland and Hungary do not agree to the measures agreed with the European Commission and do not cancel unilateral bans on our goods, we will make a decision to ban the import of certain categories of goods from these countries into Ukraine," Shmyhal noted.