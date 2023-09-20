Zelenskyi spoke at the UN Security Council — key statements

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council with a proposal to reform the organization and cancel the right of veto enjoyed by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.

Here are the main statements of Zelensky:

The organization is at a dead end regarding aggressions. Humanity no longer relies on the UN when it comes to protecting the sovereign borders of nations. But Ukraine has a solution.

It is Russia that renders the UN incompetent and takes its seat there illegally due to behind-the-scenes manipulations after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The veto in the hands of the aggressor is what drove the UN into a dead end.

Ukraine has a solution — reforming the UN, in particular using the right of veto, so that it is not used by aggressors.

The UN General Assembly should be given a real opportunity to override the veto. Provided a two-thirds vote is obtained, which will reflect the will of the nations of the world, the veto must be overcome. And the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly must be binding for all member states.

The UN Security Council must be fully accountable to the nations of the world and expanded to include the states of Asia, Africa, Europe, both Americas, and the countries of the Pacific Ocean. All members of the General Assembly who have not been recognized as aggressors should have access to the work of the Security Council and its auxiliary bodies. At the same time, the participation of any state that started the war must be suspended.

A system of preventive prevention of aggression through previous sanctions is needed.

Russia must completely withdraw all troops from Ukraine, including the Black Sea Fleet, within the internationally recognized Ukrainian borders of 1991. Ukraine must have control over all its territories and economic zones in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as in the Kerch Strait.

The "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine is fully based on the principles of the UN Charter and resolutions adopted by the General Assembly.

The President added that Ukraine is ready to work on reforming the UN together with the countries participating in the "Peace Formula".