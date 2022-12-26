Ukraine initiated the process of excluding Russia from the UN

Ukraine initiated the process aimed at excluding Russia from the UN Security Council and the Organization in general, because it "occupied" the place of the USSR there.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on December 26.

"We stated at the official level our detailed and well-argued position on why Russiaʼs presence in the UN Security Council and in the organization in general is illegitimate. We provided detailed evidence of how, 31 years ago, the Russian delegation, in fact, simply occupied the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council — a state that had ceased to exist at that time — without any statutory grounds for this," Kuleba noted.

According to him, this is a gross violation of Clause 2 of Art. 4 of the UN Charter, which defines the only legitimate procedure for acquiring membership in the Organization. Therefore, Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN to resume the application of the Charter in the issue of the legitimacy of Russiaʼs presence there, to deprive it of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole. Ukraine believes that Russia should go through the same legal path of acquiring membership in the Organization as other countries.

However, Kuleba emphasized that Russiaʼs right to join the UN is questionable in general, as its actions are contrary to the concept of "peacefulness".