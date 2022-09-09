The USA supported the idea of reforming the UN Security Council — they want to change the right of veto

The USA supported the idea of reforming the work of the UN Security Council. They want to change the rules for applying the right of veto, as well as the composition of the Security Council.

This was stated by the representative of the USA at the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, writes Anadolu.

"We will advance efforts to reform the UN Security Council. This includes efforts such as our co-sponsorship of the veto resolution, which invites permanent members to explain their veto power to the General Assembly,” she noted.

She also emphasized that the UN Security Council should better reflect current realities and take into account all geographical features and points of view of other countries.

"We must not defend an unsustainable and outdated status quo. Instead, we must demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to compromise in the name of greater persuasiveness and legitimacy," added Linda Thomas-Greenfield.