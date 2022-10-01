Russia blocked the UN Security Council resolution condemning the annexation of Ukrainian territories

Russia vetoed the UN Security Council resolution condemning the annexation of Ukrainian territories. It was the only one country that voted against.

The press service of the UN writes about it.

10 members of the Security Council voted for the resolution initiated by the USA and Albania. It condemned the Russian "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and also demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territories.

Four countries abstained: China, India, Brazil and Gabon. However, Russia vetoed and blocked the adoption of the resolution.

“One day he will need two hands to surrender. Today, a single hand humiliated the UN Security Council. The lack of necessary treatment turned Russia into a cancerous tumor in the body of the Security Council. It must be removed before the entire UN system begins to metastasize," said Serhiy Kyslytsia, the representative of Ukraine at the UN.