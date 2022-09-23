The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, called to deprive Russia of its membership in the UN Security Council

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, called for Russia to be stripped of its membership in the UN Security Council because of the war in Ukraine.
He stated this on September 23 during a speech at the UN General Assembly.
"When a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starts an unprovoked and unjustifiable war, a war condemned by the UN General Assembly, its suspension from the Security Council should be automatic," the head of the Eurocouncil emphasized.
Michel added that the EU's choice is respect for borders, rather than aggression. It's cooperation rather than threat. It's rules-based order, rather than the law of the strongest.
- On June 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on the UN to exclude Russia from the General Assembly and the Security Council. Zelensky noted that the UN has the authority and sufficient power to do this. In addition, he reminded that the UN charter allows for creating a special international tribunal to investigate the actions of the Russian military.
- The USA supported the idea of reforming the work of the UN Security Council. They want to change the rules for applying the right of veto, as well as the composition of the Security Council. In particular, the UN Security Council has to better reflect current affairs and consider all geographical features and points of view of other countries.