The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, called to deprive Russia of its membership in the UN Security Council

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, called for Russia to be stripped of its membership in the UN Security Council because of the war in Ukraine.

He stated this on September 23 during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

"When a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starts an unprovoked and unjustifiable war, a war condemned by the UN General Assembly, its suspension from the Security Council should be automatic," the head of the Eurocouncil emphasized.

Michel added that the EU's choice is respect for borders, rather than aggression. It's cooperation rather than threat. It's rules-based order, rather than the law of the strongest.