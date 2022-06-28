Zelenskyy called on the UN to exclude Russia from the General Assembly and the Security Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United Nations to deprive Russia of its powers at the United Nations. He also noted that Russia should be recognized as a terrorist state.

He stated this during a speech at the UN Security Council.

"I urge you to deprive the delegation of a terrorist state of its powers in the UN General Assembly, and it is possible. Russia has no right to remain in the Security Council. And this path is not too thorny, as it may seem to some, if you show consistency and proper political will," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the UN has the authority and sufficient strength to do so. In addition, he recalled that the UN Charter allows for the establishment of a special international tribunal to investigate the actions of the Russian military.

"Although Russia violates the fundamental principles of the United Nations and the international legal order, it has not yet been prosecuted at the global level. It still remains in the UN structures and even enjoys the privileges of the chair it occupies — the chair of a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Zelenskyy stressed.