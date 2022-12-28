Estonian Foreign Ministry: Ukraineʼs proposal to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council has no support

Most of the member states of the UN Security Council do not share Ukraineʼs desire to exclude Russia from this body.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Myrta Vollmer.

"This would be possible if a very large number of states believed, as Ukraine did, that Russia received this status after the collapse of the Soviet Union outside of the procedure and illegally, and it should be reviewed somehow. But there are no states that would consider it possible and necessary," he added.

According to the diplomat, this issue is currently hopeless, so we should focus on those aspects of international life in which Russia can really be isolated.

"It doesnʼt seem like a real thing and something that is worth spending a lot of time on right now. If it really comes to the point that it will be put to a vote in the Security Council, Russia will obviously block it. Thatʼs obviously one of the reasons why most states now donʼt think itʼs going to be a very realistic course of action," Vollmer noted.