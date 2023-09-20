Spain provides new military aid to Ukraine

Acting Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles informed about a new package of military aid for Ukraine during the "Ramstein" format meeting.
The press service of the Spanish Ministry of Defense writes about this.
The package includes armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft launchers, anti-aircraft missiles, military trucks, ambulances and inflatable boats. The Ministry of Defense of the country did not say the number of equipment and its name.
Also, the other day, Spain delivered a "significant amount" of containers with surgical and sanitary materials to Ukraine. At the end of July, Spain sent a new batch of ammunition and Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and at the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, who was visiting Kyiv, announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth €55 million.
- Minister of Defense Umerov spoke about the results of the 15th "Ramstein". Among them is the launch of the initiative to create the Capabilities Coalition and the launch of the IT coalition within the framework of the "Ramstein" format.
- Lithuania will hand Ukraine a new package of military aid, which will include ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, detonation systems, and maritime surveillance radars.
- Great Britain will supply Ukraine with tens of thousands more artillery shells this year, support it with anti-aircraft defense, long-range weapons, and also train Ukrainian fighters.
- Germany also provides Ukraine with artillery and mortar ammunition and two hundred MRAP armored vehicles.
- Norway will hand over 50 M548 tracked transporters to the Ukrainian military.