Spain provides new military aid to Ukraine

Acting Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles informed about a new package of military aid for Ukraine during the "Ramstein" format meeting.

The press service of the Spanish Ministry of Defense writes about this.

The package includes armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft launchers, anti-aircraft missiles, military trucks, ambulances and inflatable boats. The Ministry of Defense of the country did not say the number of equipment and its name.

Also, the other day, Spain delivered a "significant amount" of containers with surgical and sanitary materials to Ukraine. At the end of July, Spain sent a new batch of ammunition and Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and at the beginning of the month, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, who was visiting Kyiv, announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth €55 million.