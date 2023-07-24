Spain sent a new batch of ammunition and Leopard tanks to Ukraine

On the morning of July 24, Spain sent a new batch of Leopard tanks, fast armored cars, trucks, and various types of ammunition to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

"The other four Leopard 2A4s, given by the Spanish government, have already left Santander for Poland. Yesterday, the field hospital arrived in Poland." — reported in the department.

Today, a ship with military and humanitarian cargo left the port of Santander. It is expected that everything will be delivered to the ZSU in early August.

Among the military aid, as specified by the Ministry, are four tanks, ten TOA M-113 armored vehicles (three of them for the State Border Service), one multi-purpose armored vehicle (for border guards), three civilian ambulances and one armored vehicle.