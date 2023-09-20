Lithuania informed about a new military aid package for Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas presented a new support package for Kyiv, which will include detonation systems, maritime surveillance radars and ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

It is noted that starting in September, Leopard tanks intended for Ukraine will be repaired in Lithuania.

Anusauskas also emphasized the importance of creating a demining coalition in Ukraine and discussed it separately with Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic. Possibilities of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

"We are working on creating a mine clearance coalition. I call on the undecided countries to join the coalition by providing training, equipment or financial means," Anousauskas emphasized.

During the Ramstein-style meeting, Lithuania also signed a declaration of support for the "IT-coalition", which will provide support to the Ukrainian Defense Forces in cyberspace with the aim of strengthening Ukraineʼs self-defense capabilities.