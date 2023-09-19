Great Britain will supply tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine

Great Britain will supply Ukraine with tens of thousands more artillery shells this year. The Ministry of Defense of the country announced this on September 19, writes The Guardian.

After the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein base in Germany, the British Minister of Defense Grant Shapps said: "Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself".

According to him, the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine with air defense, long-range weapons, and also train Ukrainian fighters.