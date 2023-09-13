In Romania, the wreckage of a drone was found again after the Russian attack on the south of Ukraine

New wreckage of drones, which Russia uses to attack southern Ukraine, was found in the Tulcea county of Romania. A special team arrived at the site of the wreckage to take it for examination, as "Digi24" reports.
Around five in the morning on September 13, law enforcement officers received information about an explosion and the fall of drones in the area.
Romaniaʼs Defense Ministry said it was monitoring the air situation in real time as Russian forces overnight attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure in Reni and Izmail, near the border between Ukraine and Romania.
Then the Ministry of Defense confirmed that fragments of a drone were found in the area of Nuferu and Viktoriya settlements in Tulcea county, which flew several tens of meters.
Earlier this month, Romania twice recorded wreckage of Russian drones on its territory.
- On the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania.
- On September 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis assured journalists that no drone or any of its parts had reached the territory of Romania.
- According to OSINT analysts GeoConfirmed, the detonation site of the Russian drone in Romania is located in an area with coordinates 45.328864, 28.803601 in a field, less than one and a half kilometers from the Romanian border village of Plauru.
- On September 6, the Minister of Defense of Romania nevertheless acknowledged the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country. The investigation is ongoing. According to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, if it turns out to be the wreckage of a Russian drone, it will be "a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally."
- NATO did not see any signs that the found wreckage of the drone ended up on the territory of Romania due to a deliberate Russian attack on that country.