After the downing of the drone, NATO saw no signs of a deliberate Russian attack on Romania

NATO has no indication that the drone wreckage found in Romania was there because of a deliberate Russian attack on Romania.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as writes Reuters.

"We donʼt have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," he noted.

Stoltenberg also emphasized the risks of Russian airstrikes near Alliance territory.

"Regardless of that outcome (of the investigation), what we have seen of course is a lot of fighting and also air attacks close to NATO borders," the secretary general added.