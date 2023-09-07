After the downing of the drone, NATO saw no signs of a deliberate Russian attack on Romania

NATO has no indication that the drone wreckage found in Romania was there because of a deliberate Russian attack on Romania.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as writes Reuters.
"We donʼt have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," he noted.
Stoltenberg also emphasized the risks of Russian airstrikes near Alliance territory.
"Regardless of that outcome (of the investigation), what we have seen of course is a lot of fighting and also air attacks close to NATO borders," the secretary general added.
- On the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko informed that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense stated that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania.
- On September 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis assured journalists that no drone or any of its parts had reached the territory of Romania.
- According to OSINT analysts GeoConfirmed, the detonation site of the Russian drone in Romania is located in an area with coordinates 45.328864, 28.803601 in a field, less than one and a half kilometers from the Romanian border village of Plauru.
- On September 6, the Minister of Defense of Romania nevertheless acknowledged the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country. The investigation is ongoing. According to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, if it turns out to be the wreckage of a Russian drone, it will be "a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally."