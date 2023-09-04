MFA: During the night attack on Odesa, Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania

During the night attack on the port of Izmail, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko in the morning of September 4.

"This is yet another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko emphasized.

Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."