MFA: During the night attack on Odesa, Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania

During the night attack on the port of Izmail, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko in the morning of September 4.
"This is yet another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko emphasized.
Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the night of September 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. The civil infrastructure of the Danube region (Izmail district of the Odesa region) was under attack: warehouses and production buildings of enterprises were destroyed. There are no casualties so far. Air defense managed to shoot down 17 drones over the region. Another six drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and one hit an infrastructure facility there.