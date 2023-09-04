Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. There are hits in two areas

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones during the night and morning of September 4.

The authorities of Dnipropetrovsk region reported the downing of six Shahed-136 drones and hitting an infrastructure facility. There was a fire there. There are no casualties.

The Odesa regional military administration announced a mass attack. The civil infrastructure of the Danube region (Izmail district) came under attack — warehouses and production buildings of enterprises were destroyed in two communities. There are no casualties so far. Air defense managed to shoot down 17 drones over the region.

The Air Force later reported shooting down 23 of 32 Shahed drones that attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.