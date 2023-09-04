Kuleba: Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania on the night of September 4.

He said this during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv, reports "Ukrinform".

"I think that in this particular case they [the Romanian authorities] are now studying all aspects of what happened. It is pointless to deny that something fell there. And we authoritatively claim, with evidence, that it was Shahed drones. We have photo evidence that something fell there," Kuleba noted.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share the photo of the incident, but the final conclusions will be made by the Romanian authorities. According to Kuleba, they should also say what it will do about it.

"It is easier to draw conclusions than to do something with them later. Thatʼs why thereʼs such an immediate reaction," the minister explained.