The Minister of Defense of Romania admitted the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country

The Defense Minister of Romania Angel Tilvar admitted for the first time that the wreckage of a drone was found on the territory of the country.
This is reported by Antena 3 CNN.
Fragments of a Russian drone were discovered in Tulc County, near the village of Plaura, located on the Romanian-Ukrainian border along the Danube.
"[The search] covered a very large area, including the one that was discussed in the public space. I can confirm that pieces that appear to be drone debris were found in that area," Tilvar noted. He emphasized that the found fragments do not pose a threat.
- On the night of September 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. The civil infrastructure of the Danube region (Izmail district of the Odesa region) was under attack: warehouses and production buildings of enterprises were destroyed. There are no casualties so far. Air defense shot down 17 drones over the region. Another six drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one hit an infrastructure object.
- On the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko informed that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense stated that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba informed that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania.
- On September 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis assured journalists that no drone or any of its parts had reached the territory of Romania.
- According to GeoConfirmed OSINT analysts, the detonation site of the Russian drone in Romania is located in the area with coordinates 45.328864, 28.803601 in the field, less than one and a half kilometers from the Romanian border village of Plauru.