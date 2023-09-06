The Minister of Defense of Romania admitted the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country

The Defense Minister of Romania Angel Tilvar admitted for the first time that the wreckage of a drone was found on the territory of the country.

This is reported by Antena 3 CNN.

Fragments of a Russian drone were discovered in Tulc County, near the village of Plaura, located on the Romanian-Ukrainian border along the Danube.

"[The search] covered a very large area, including the one that was discussed in the public space. I can confirm that pieces that appear to be drone debris were found in that area," Tilvar noted. He emphasized that the found fragments do not pose a threat.