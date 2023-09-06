The President of Romania will consider it a violation of the countryʼs sovereignty if the wreckage of the drone turns out to be Russian

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis demands an urgent and professional investigation into the origin of the wreckage and the circumstances under which it ended up in Romania.

This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi24.

According to the president, if it turns out to be the wreckage of a Russian drone, it will be "a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense of Romania, Angel Tilvar, gave new explanations on the air of the Romanian edition of CNN regarding the incident with the falling debris. He says that the analysis of the found debris is ongoing.