The President of Romania will consider it a violation of the countryʼs sovereignty if the wreckage of the drone turns out to be Russian

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis demands an urgent and professional investigation into the origin of the wreckage and the circumstances under which it ended up in Romania.
This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi24.
According to the president, if it turns out to be the wreckage of a Russian drone, it will be "a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania, a NATO ally."
Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense of Romania, Angel Tilvar, gave new explanations on the air of the Romanian edition of CNN regarding the incident with the falling debris. He says that the analysis of the found debris is ongoing.
- On the morning of September 4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said that during the attack on the Izmail port, Russian drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. Romaniaʼs Ministry of National Defense said that the Russian drone attacks "did not pose any direct military threat."
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine has photographic evidence of the downing of Shahed drones in Romania.
- On September 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis assured journalists that no drone or any of its parts had reached the territory of Romania.
- According to GeoConfirmed OSINT analysts, the detonation site of the Russian drone in Romania is located in the area with coordinates 45.328864, 28.803601 in the field, less than one and a half kilometers from the Romanian border village of Plauru.
- On September 6, the Minister of Defense of Romania nevertheless acknowledged the fall of the wreckage of the drone on the territory of the country.