The Parliament appointed Rustem Umerov as the new Minister of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed Rustem Umyerov as the new Minister of Defense.

As the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, 338 MPs voted for this decision.

Umerov will replace Oleksiy Reznikov, who was dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada on September 5. Before his appointment, the new head of the Ministry of Defense held the position of the head of the State Property Fund. He worked on the start of the "grain corridor" and also engaged in the exchange of prisoners. In the spring of 2022, Umerov was part of the Ukrainian delegation that took part in several rounds of negotiations with Russia. He was present both at the negotiations in Belarus and Turkey.