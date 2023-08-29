WSJ: There is no consensus in Europe about how detailed security guarantees should be for Ukraine

In European countries, there is no consensus on how detailed the security guarantees for Ukraine should be.

This is reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to European officials.

European officials have warned that the preparation of the security guarantees will take many months, with some deals not until next year. There is also no consensus on how detailed the obligations should be. The countries also need to discuss with Ukraine what the countryʼs future military needs might be. They will need to coordinate bilateral negotiations between Western capitals and ensure that allied defense companies can provide promised military aid to Ukraine despite their own resupply needs.

Although this initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine has broad support among the G7 countries, according to officials, its practical implementation is difficult. In addition, the administration of US President Joe Biden is limited in its ability to bind future administrations to international agreements, and Donald Trump has already shown a willingness to cancel the agreements of his predecessors with other countries. In addition, European states lack the financial and military capabilities to compensate for the weak spot if the next US president cuts and ends aid to Ukraine. Despite broad support for Ukraine from both parties, the leading Republican presidential candidates have made it clear that the United Statesʼ support must end.