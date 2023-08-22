Montenegro joined the G7 declaration on “security guarantees” for Ukraine

Montenegro has also joined the G7 declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky informed about it following the meeting with Montenegrin leader Jakov Milatović.
They discussed Zelenskyʼs Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia have recently joined the security guarantees. They were also joined by Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Lithuania.