Latvia joined the “security guarantees” for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit

Latvia became another state that joined the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine, namely the "security guarantees" presented at the NATO summit.

The Prime Minister of the country Kristianis Karinsh wrote on Twitter that Riga guarantees long-term support to Ukraine in the war against the aggressor and expects the creation of a Special International Tribunal.

"Together with our partners, we will support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as it takes," the message reads.