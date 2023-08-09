Latvia joined the “security guarantees” for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit

Latvia became another state that joined the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine, namely the "security guarantees" presented at the NATO summit.
The Prime Minister of the country Kristianis Karinsh wrote on Twitter that Riga guarantees long-term support to Ukraine in the war against the aggressor and expects the creation of a Special International Tribunal.
"Together with our partners, we will support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as it takes," the message reads.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include the supply of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense. This is a framework document — the G7 leaders agreed not on the specific parameters of security guarantees, but on their framework. Ukraine will sign specific contracts with each guarantor separately.
- Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal and Romania have already joined these guarantees.