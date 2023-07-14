10 countries have already joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine

Head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak announced that 10 countries have joined the G7 declaration on support for Ukraine today.
These are Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Portugal. The countries are ready to contribute to the long-term security of Ukraine on its way to NATO.
The declaration announced at the NATO summit is a general framework document, the next step of which will be the conclusion of a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries.
Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps, including prompt military assistance.
- On July 11, at the NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when all allies agree to it and the conditions are met. First of all, these are the fight against corruption, reforms to modernize public administration institutions (including the security and defense sector), compatibility with NATO standards, and the end of the war. In addition, the Alliance canceled the MAP for Ukraine.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that after Vilnius, Ukraineʼs path to NATO became shorter, but not faster. Also, according to him, Ukraine will be satisfied with any model that will not be an alternative to its membership in NATO.
- On July 12 , Zelensky called the results of the NATO summit good, "but if there was an invitation to NATO, they would be ideal."