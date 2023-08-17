Estonia and Lithuania joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Estonia and Lithuania joined the joint declaration of the G7 countries, which provides security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reported on August 17 by the prime ministers of both Baltic countries.
"We will help Ukraine to victory. We will support the country on its way to membership in NATO and the EU," said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Latvia and Estonia have said that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees and a reliable tool to deter new Russian aggression.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia have recently joined the security guarantees. Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia and Romania also joined these guarantees.