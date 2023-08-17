Estonia and Lithuania joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Estonia and Lithuania joined the joint declaration of the G7 countries, which provides security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported on August 17 by the prime ministers of both Baltic countries.

"We will help Ukraine to victory. We will support the country on its way to membership in NATO and the EU," said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Latvia and Estonia have said that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees and a reliable tool to deter new Russian aggression.