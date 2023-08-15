North Macedonia supported the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine

North Macedonia joined the G7 declaration on supporting security guarantees for Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on August 15.
Next, Ukraine and North Macedonia will develop security guarantees that will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO. In total, 15 countries have already joined the declaration.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.