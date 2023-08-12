Greece supported the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine

Greece joined the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine. On the basis of this bilateral agreement, security guarantees will be developed that will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on August 12.

Greece became the 14th country that supported security guarantees for Ukraine.

On August 11, Ukraine and Greece discussed how to specify certain aspects of the agreement. Long-term goals include the reconstruction of Ukraine, its integration into the European economy, assistance in the energy sector, and support of defense capabilities.