Greece discussed joining the security guarantees with Ukraine

Greece and Ukraine have negotiated a bilateral agreement under which Athens will undertake to provide security guarantees to Kyiv in several sectors, not only in the defense sector.

The Greek newspaper Ekathimerini writes about it.

At the political level, the parties discussed the creation of a framework that would allow Greece to join the declaration of the "Big Seven" regarding the continuation of long-term support to Ukraine. US representatives are also participating in the negotiations.

The newspaper notes that, based on the results of the negotiations, Athens will consider how to specify certain aspects of the agreement. Long-term goals include the reconstruction of Ukraine, its integration into the European economy, assistance in the energy sector and support of defense capabilities.