Bulgaria has joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

The Bulgarian government supported the Declaration of the "Big Seven" countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.
The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency writes about it.
Bulgaria became the 16th country to support the Declaration and showed, according to the government statement, that it provides political and practical support to Ukraine, countering Russian aggression and contributing to the defense of freedom.
- Recently, Greece and North Macedonia joined the security guarantees. Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia and Romania also joined these guarantees.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.