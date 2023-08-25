Slovenia has joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Slovenia joined the declaration of the "Big Seven" countries regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
He thanked the Slovenian government and Prime Minister Robert Golob for this decision.
"Our countries share the values of freedom and democracy, as well as the desire for peace and justice for the entire Euro-Atlantic community," Zelensky wrote.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- Recently, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia joined the security guarantees. They were also joined by Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Lithuania.