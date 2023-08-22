Forbes: Ukraine asked for JASSM missiles for F-16

Ukraine needs JASSM missiles for F-16 fighters. Until the United States approves the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine, the F-16 will not be able to fully realize its potential, writes Forbes.
JASSM are two-ton high-precision air-to-ground cruise missiles designed to destroy bunkers, fortifications, bridges, and air defenses. The range of these missiles is from 370 to 980 kilometers, depending on the version.
For comparison, the Storm Shadow and SCALP AG cruise missiles transferred to Ukraine have a range of up to 590 km, and the warhead weighs 500 kg. However, the F-16 is incompatible with Storm Shadow and SCALP.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has been calling on its allies to provide Western-type combat aircraft.
- On July 11, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, 11 countries and Ukraine signed a memorandum on the creation of a coalition to train Ukrainian military pilots on F-16 fighters. The coalition was led by Denmark and the Netherlands, and also included Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Great Britain.
- On August 19, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed that Ukrainian pilots have already started training on the F-16 in Great Britain and Sweden. On August 20, during his visit to Denmark, Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian pilots who are studying at the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup Air Base.
- The US, in turn, has already approved the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine after the completion of Ukrainian pilot training.
- On August 20, Zelensky said that the Netherlands can transfer 42 fighter jets, and Denmark — 19. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope that the first group of six F-16s will head to Ukraine closer to the New Year.