Forbes: Ukraine asked for JASSM missiles for F-16

Ukraine needs JASSM missiles for F-16 fighters. Until the United States approves the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine, the F-16 will not be able to fully realize its potential, writes Forbes.

JASSM are two-ton high-precision air-to-ground cruise missiles designed to destroy bunkers, fortifications, bridges, and air defenses. The range of these missiles is from 370 to 980 kilometers, depending on the version.

For comparison, the Storm Shadow and SCALP AG cruise missiles transferred to Ukraine have a range of up to 590 km, and the warhead weighs 500 kg. However, the F-16 is incompatible with Storm Shadow and SCALP.