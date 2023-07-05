A Russian minister arrived in Hungary. Budapest wants to keep communication channels with the Russian Federation “open”

Hungary hosted Russian Health Minister Mykhailo Murashko for a visit, saying it wanted to keep communication channels "open" with Russia. Usually, Russian government officials rarely appear in EU and NATO countries.

Reuters writes about it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Sijarto held a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Health of Russia Murashko in Budapest. He noted that Hungary also seeks to continue "reasonable and pragmatic cooperation".

Szijjártó condemned the war without blaming Russia for the invasion and called for peace talks. At the same time, he criticized the supply of arms to Ukraine.

According to him, Hungary expects that Rosatom will build two new reactors at the Hungarian nuclear power plant Paks by 2030 and 2031. Meanwhile, the Russian minister added that Moscow will support the work of Hungarian companies present in Russia, in particular, OTP Bank, which Ukraine included in the list of international sponsors of the war.