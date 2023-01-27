Hungary will block EU sanctions against Russian nuclear energy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country will block any European Union sanctions against Russian nuclear energy.

Reuters writes about it.

"We will not allow the implementation of the plan to include nuclear energy in the sanctions. This is out of the question," he noted.

For a long time, Ukraine has been asking the West to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, in particular against Rosatom.

At the same time, there is a nuclear power plant built by Rosatom on the territory of Hungary. Hungary also buys Russian nuclear fuel for reactors.