Hungary will block EU sanctions against Russian nuclear energy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country will block any European Union sanctions against Russian nuclear energy.
Reuters writes about it.
"We will not allow the implementation of the plan to include nuclear energy in the sanctions. This is out of the question," he noted.
For a long time, Ukraine has been asking the West to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, in particular against Rosatom.
At the same time, there is a nuclear power plant built by Rosatom on the territory of Hungary. Hungary also buys Russian nuclear fuel for reactors.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union to speed up work on a package of sanctions against Russia and direct it against the Russian missile industry. Ukraine also insists on a full energy embargo, an extension of the oil embargo on the northern branch of the Druzhba gas pipeline, and a ban on the import of liquefied gas from Russia. In addition, Ukraine calls for the introduction of sanctions against Rosatom, the suspension of Russiaʼs rights in the IAEA, and a complete ban on Russian propaganda in EU countries.