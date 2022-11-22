The head of the MFA of Ukraine asks the EU to direct the ninth package of sanctions against Russiaʼs missile industry

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the European Union to speed up work on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia and to direct it against the Russian missile industry.

He stated this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the EU is only announcing the start of the preparation of a new package, so he asks the allies to quickly complete this process and make the new sanctions measures as powerful as possible. He emphasized that the sanctions really worked and weakened the Russian war machine.

"Sectors that are of particular importance to the Russian economy, namely energy, finance, trade, and technology, should be subject to sanctions in order to achieve the necessary results. Special attention should be paid to sanctions that inhibit and stop the Russian missile industry. That is, Russiaʼs ability to manufacture new missiles must be simply destroyed so that they do not have additional resources for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian energy system, and Ukrainian citizens," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Ukraine also insists on a full energy embargo, an extension of the oil embargo on the northern branch of the Druzhba gas pipeline, and a ban on the import of liquefied gas from Russia. In addition, Ukraine calls for the introduction of sanctions against Rosatom, the suspension of Russiaʼs rights in the IAEA, and a complete ban on Russian propaganda in EU countries.

Ukraine has already submitted detailed proposals for new restrictions to partners.