Hungary opposes the EU plan to provide Ukraine with €50 billion

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke against the European Commissionʼs plan to provide Ukraine with greater financial support.

Orban made the corresponding statement on state radio, Reuters reports.

"One thing is clear, we [Hungarians]... will not give more money to Ukraine until they say where the previous almost €70 billion went," noted the Hungarian Prime Minister.

According to Orbán, Hungary still has not received access to funds from the fund, which is financed by the previous joint credit of European countries.

Hungary and Poland are the only EU members that have not received recovery funds, which the European Commission has blocked over accusations that their governments are harming democracy and the rule of law.