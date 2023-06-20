The President of the European Commission informed about a four-year financial assistance plan for Ukraine

The European Commission proposes to allocate €50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine in the form of grants and loans. The support is calculated for the next four years.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"This financial reserve will allow us to adjust our financial support according to the development of the situation on the ground," she noted.

Unlike the previous financial packages for Ukraine, this one will be financed by the contributions of the EU member states, and not by borrowing on the markets. At the same time, the European Union expects help from both the private sector and other donors.