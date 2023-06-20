Bloomberg: The EU is preparing a $55 billion financial aid package for Ukraine

The European Union (EU) is ready to offer Ukraine a package of financial assistance in the amount of about $55 billion. Such a proposal from the European Commission can help finance the current expenditures of the Ukrainian government and pay for urgent reconstruction needs.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The aid package is expected to be announced on June 20 before a conference in London where donors will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine.

Sources told the publication on condition of anonymity that the European Commission will offer help in the form of grants, soft loans and guarantees to avoid burdensome recovery tools.

Unlike the previous financial packages for Ukraine, this one will be financed by the contributions of the EU member states, and not by borrowing on the markets. At the same time, the European Union expects help from both the private sector and other donors.