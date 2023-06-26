Hungary again blocked a tranche of military aid to Ukraine from the EU

Hungary has once again blocked a tranche of military aid from the European Union for Ukraine in the amount of about €500 million.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the words of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjártó.

In Hungary, they are dissatisfied with the fact that in Ukraine, the Hungarian OTP Bank is on the list of "international sponsors of war" by the National Security Agency. At the same time, they are ready to unlock the aid package if the bank is excluded from the list.