The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary Peter Szijarto stated that his country will block the next tranches of EU aid for Ukraine in the amount of €500 million and will not support sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Hungary demands that Ukraine remove OTP Bank from the list of war sponsors.

He also noted that Ukraine restricts the education rights of ethnic Hungarians. Finally, he talked about the Washington Post article, which allegedly says that the President Volodymyr Zelensky once talked about blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil from Russia to Hungary through Ukraine.

"I want to make it clear that as long as Ukraine keeps the OTP on its list of international war sponsors, we cannot support decisions that require new economic and financial sacrifices from the European Union and its member states. The same applies to sanctions," Sijarto noted.