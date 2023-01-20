WP: “Rosatom” could import foreign materials for Russian arms manufacturers

The Russian state company Rosatom was suspected of importing foreign materials and electronics for Russian manufacturers of missiles, shells and armored vehicles.

The Washington Post writes about it.

The journalists got access to the internal documents of the state corporation, which were handed over to them by Ukrainian intelligence. One of the October letters from the management of Rosatom refers to a meeting of representatives of the state corporation, the Ministry of Defense and the Russian military-industrial complex, which took place shortly before. The document claims that Rosatom offered to supply components to military units and arms factories that were under sanctions.

Among such companies are the Almaz-Antey concern, a manufacturer of missile systems, research and production complexes Techmash (manufacturer of aerial bombs and multiple-launch fire systems), Vysotochni Komplexy (manufacturer of rockets for the Iskander complexes), Splav (manufacturer of jet systems Hurricane salvo fire), an aviation concern and several manufacturers of armored personnel carriers and tanks.

Among the components that the state corporation Rosatom, according to the documents, was ready to supply to the Russian military industry, were aluminum oxide used in rocket fuel, lithium-ion batteries for tanks and air defense systems, and 3D printing technology. It is not clear how many such components were supplied. Customs data analyzed by the newspaper show that at least one Rosatom subsidiary, Renera, bought at least $1 million worth of lithium-ion battery components in South Korea after the war began.

Restrictions for Russiaʼs nuclear sector may be included in the tenth package of European Union sanctions. A number of European states are in favor of sanctions against Rosatom, but the proposal is blocked by Hungary, on whose territory a nuclear power plant was built in cooperation with Russia. According to Ukrainian officials, sanctions should be imposed on Rosatom already for the corporationʼs presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).