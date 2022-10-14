Occupiers threaten ZNPP workers with dismissal if they do not sign contracts with “Rosatom”

Employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are threatened with layoffs if they do not sign labor contracts with “Rosatom”.
One of the employees of the station told Suspilne about this.
"Rosatom representatives came to the meeting. They said that those who refuse to sign new contracts will be laid off. Those who sign the contracts are promised salaries that are one and a half to two times higher than the Ukrainian ones, and raises. Russian passports are not yet required to apply for a new employment contract. Industrial personnel were given time to think until November 3. Passes will be blocked for those who do not sign new contracts," he noted, adding that most workers refuse to sign contracts with the Russians.
- Earlier, the intelligence of Ukraine reported on the pressure on ZNPP employees. At the end of September, the occupiers abducted Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, but he was released on October 3.
- On October 10, "Energoatom" reported that the occupiers had abducted Valeriy Martynyuk, the deputy general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Because of this, an appeal was sent to IAEA Director General Grossi. Currently, the fate of Valery Martynyuk is unknown.