Occupiers threaten ZNPP workers with dismissal if they do not sign contracts with “Rosatom”

Employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are threatened with layoffs if they do not sign labor contracts with “Rosatom”.

One of the employees of the station told Suspilne about this.

"Rosatom representatives came to the meeting. They said that those who refuse to sign new contracts will be laid off. Those who sign the contracts are promised salaries that are one and a half to two times higher than the Ukrainian ones, and raises. Russian passports are not yet required to apply for a new employment contract. Industrial personnel were given time to think until November 3. Passes will be blocked for those who do not sign new contracts," he noted, adding that most workers refuse to sign contracts with the Russians.