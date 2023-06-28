The Croatian Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Parliament of Croatia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"Today, Croatia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to the Croatian parliament for honoring the memory of millions of victims with this historic vote. World recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow rapidly," he wrote.