The Croatian Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Parliament of Croatia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.
"Today, Croatia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to the Croatian parliament for honoring the memory of millions of victims with this historic vote. World recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow rapidly," he wrote.
- At a meeting on May 15, the Croatian government supported the initiative of the Croatian parliament to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- Recently, Great Britain made a decision to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The same was decided by Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium and other countries — more than 20 countries in total.
- On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.