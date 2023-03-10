Belgium recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The House of Representatives of Belgium voted to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
117 votes pro, 0 contra.
"Historic vote in the House of Representatives of Belgium: another state recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people," Zelensky noted.
- On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In addition, the EU called on Russia and other post-Soviet countries to open archives related to the famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.
- Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Baltic states, 23 US states, Australia, Canada, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Moldova and a number of other countries officially recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians. At the same time, Russia, as the legal successor of the USSR, does not recognize the Holodomor as genocide.