The Czech Senate recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Czech Senate recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I welcome the decision of the Senate of the Czech Republic to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians. I am grateful to my Czech friends for establishing the truth and restoring historical justice. Punishment for all past and present crimes of Russia is inevitable," the Ukrainian leader said.

In April, the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament (lower chamber) recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Before that, the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as a criminal act of the totalitarian regime of the Soviet government.