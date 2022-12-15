The European Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The European Parliament (EuP) adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is stated on the website of the EuP.

The document condemning the artificial famine was supported by 507 MPs. 12 voted against it, and another 17 abstained.

"The EuP recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, caused by the deliberate actions of the Soviet regime, genocide against the people of Ukraine; strongly condemns such actions of the totalitarian Soviet regime, which led to the death of millions of Ukrainians and significantly undermined the foundations of Ukrainian society," the resolution reads.

The EuP expresses solidarity with the people of Ukraine and honors the memory of millions of people who died as a result of the purposeful actions of the Stalinist regime regarding the organization of artificial famine.

In addition, the EU called on Russia and other post-Soviet countries to open archives related to the famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.

The EuP called on EU member states and third countries to promote awareness of the Holodomor, as well as other crimes committed by the Soviet regime, to include their study in educational and research programs to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies in the future.