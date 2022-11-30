The German Bundestag recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

On November 30, the German Parliament (Bundestag) recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

The resolution was adopted by a majority of votes by a show of hands — 4 factions voted for it.

"Among other things, the Peopleʼs Deputies call on the federal government to continue to politically support the memory of the Holodomor victims and its international publicity, and in the future to resolutely oppose any attempts to promote one-sided Russian historical narratives," the Bundestag website says.