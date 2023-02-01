Bulgaria recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The National Assembly of Bulgaria declared the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 a genocide. Pro — 134, contra — 26, no one abstained.

This is reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

The decree also declares every last Saturday of November the Day of Honor and Memory of the Victims of the Famine in Ukraine. Any denial, justification or belittling of this genocide is perceived by the National Assembly as an act of dishonor.

The document emphasizes that this was one of the most terrible mass crimes against humanity "committed by the inhuman Soviet communist regime, during which more than eight million lives were destroyed, including many children, tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Moldavian Bulgarians."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Bulgarian Parliament for this decision.