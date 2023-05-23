Slovenia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Slovenia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on May 23.

"I am grateful to the Slovenian parliamentarians for the adoption of the declaration commemorating the millions of victims of the Holodomor-genocide in Ukraine in 1932-1933. The international coalition of states committed to the restoration of historical justice continues to strengthen. Together to the truth, and therefore to responsibility," Zelensky wrote.